How To Make Gardening Fun And Easy

Many of us would love to have a garden to tend to and to look at, but our lives are simply too busy. Growing a garden can give you a great sense of pride, not to mention that it can save you money and help you to get healthy. Find out in this article how to quickly grow an organic garden that you'll be proud of.

A tip to prevent dirt from accumulating under your fingernails while working in the garden, use a bar of soap before starting. Rake your fingernails across a bar of soap and it will seal the undersides of your nails so that dirt will not collect beneath them. When you are finished in the garden, just use a brush to scrape the soap from beneath them and your nails will still be sparkling clean.

If you have a vegetable garden and plan on eating the vegetables, you should inspect them carefully every week. Look for bugs and worms or traces of disease and damages. Do not eat a vegetable that does not look healthy. Make sure you wash your vegetables carefully before you cook them.

Prior to planting a garden, think through what you want to do. It will be easy to remember where each plant is when sprouts start to shoot up the following spring. In addition, your small plants or groups of plants that are limited in number won't become lost if you have a large garden.

When your summer blooms have bloomed and faded away, remember to dead-head the flowers. This means pinching off the flower heads. This will encourage new flowers to bloom longer next year, and it will also strengthen the plant. Since the flower heads have seeds, you can also save the flower heads that you have pinched off for planting at another time.

To treat damping-off fungus, use chamomile tea. Brew a batch of chamomile tea, let it cool and pour a generous amount around the base of the seedlings. Use a spray bottle for the stems and foliage of the plant and you will keep damping-off fungus from destroying your garden.

In you have a pond in your garden, make sure you maintain it throughout the year. In order to keep a pond healthy, you need to ensure that the water is clear and that plants do not take over. Remember, with the right balance of light, oxygen and air, aquatic plants and wildlife will thrive.

When planting rose bushes, the location is essential. You need to choose a location that gets plenty of direct sunlight. Roses need at least 6 hours of sunlight, in order to grow as large as they possibly can. It is important to find the perfect spot before planting them in your yard.

Water your organic garden with storm water runoffs and collected rainwater. Rainwater is more pure and better for plants than home tap water, because it won't contain chemicals such as chlorine or fluoride. Using rainwater also helps in reducing your overall water usage. Rainwater can even be stored in barrels or cisterns to be used during dry spells.

Make sure your garden will get sun before planting the seeds. Plants love the sun and will grow better when exposed to it. If it is not too much trouble, consider moving your garden to another area to get the maximum amount of sunshine. This way your plants will grow bigger.

Make sure your seeds have enough room to grow. It is fine to have many seeds in one container before they sprout, but you will have to replant them as they grow. Use containers that are actually big enough for one plant, and avoid having more than one plant in each container.

Sometimes you will need to re-pot your plants. One good way to check if your plants need re-potted is to turn them over and look at the bottom. If you see many roots, it is time to get it into a new pot. If you see few roots, you may not need to disturb the plant.

Water saving ideas for the garden. In areas where water is scarce, gardeners may need to shift the emphasis to plants that require little moisture. The best thing to do is to eliminate as much lawn as possible, as it uses more water per square foot than any other form of ordinary landscaping. Lawn areas can be replaced with groundcover that needs little moisture, gravel, wood chips or decking. Mulching helps to keep moisture in the soil by lessening evaporation.

Try to get a good composition of healthy soil in your garden. Healthy soil is generally more resistant to pests and other negative influences. How can you tell when a soil is "healthy?" Generally a healthy soil contains a good combination of earth worms, helpful microbes, and a good deal of mulch and compost on the surface area.

For the best organic garden, choose plants that do best in your type of soil and climate. Plants that have adapted to a specific type of environment have a better chance to thrive without much fuss in that environment. These plants will also save you time in maintenance because they are naturally hardy.

You should place human hair in netting around your garden to deter animals from eating your growing produce. The scent of humans can deter animals from coming near an area. When you get a hair cut place the cut hair into satchels made from netting. Hang the netting around your garden to ward off pests.

Furthermore, gardening takes love, energy, and dedication and turns it into beautiful flowers, fruits, and vegetables. Anyone can start a garden, but there are some things that you must think about before doing so. If you use the information provided in the article above, you can start a successful garden that will continue to grow, year after year.