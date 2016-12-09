Make Your Neighbors Jealous With These Landscaping Tips

It doesn't matter if you are a novice when it comes to landscaping or if you are already the owner of a magnificent landscape because you can always learn new tricks. The more information you have, the better you will be at it. This article contains the information that you need to get good or better at landscaping.

While it may be tempting to have a solid cover installed over your out door space, it is a much better idea to install shade bars that are open. Less of the area will be covered, since there is open space, but it will allow more heat to escape so that you will be cooler.

Always choose quality products rather than cheaper ones. Most home improvement discount retailers only offer lower quality items. Go to a specialty store to get quality products and useful advice from qualified workers. The extra cost associated with the specialty store will be worth it when you see the results.

A great way to determine which plants you want to include in your landscaping is to visit a gardening center. This will allow you to view a variety of plant life so that you can determine which plants best fit your style. Visit your local gardening center to help you make your landscaping as beautiful as possible.

If you want a professional landscaper designing your yard, ask them for references before they start working. You certainly want to save money, but you also need to find someone that is competent. The easiest way to do this is see how his previous work turned out.

Talk to a licensed landscaper before you do any work to your own yard. While you won't need them to do everything, a short consultation and discussion might help you avoid costly mistakes. Their advice can be priceless, especially if you are new to landscaping and gardening.

Think about water requirements. If you live in an area that doesn't get a lot of rain, try to use plants that don't require a lot of water. Grass needs more water than any other type of plant, so replace your lawn with wood chips, gravel, or a type of ground cover that is suitable for high drought areas.

Always use odd numbers of plant groupings. It is more pleasing to the eye and more natural looking to see groups of 3, 5 or 7 plants than groups of 2, 4 or 6. Aim for plantings that are more triangle-shaped than square-shaped, and your landscaping will have more eye appeal.

When planning your home landscape projects, keep in mind that substantial savings can be found by purchasing outside peak seasonal periods. Purchase your trees, plants and mulch late in the planting season for the best sales. Wood, trim and building supplies for outdoor decks and improvements are often cheapest in the winter months since the demand is lower. If you have the ability to store supplies for a short while, you can save a bundle buying in the off-season.

Determine your expected costs before you begin your landscaping project. Many plants are seasonally priced, and could change in cost a good deal in just a few weeks. Know the seasons for plants, and get firm costs on your project. This will also help you to save money, as you can orient your plans towards saving money on seasonal plants.

Upkeep to your landscaping is just as important as when you do all the landscaping in the first place. You must have time to take care of your landscaping. Whether you want to do this yourself or hire, someone is up to you, but it must be done regardless in order to maintain a beautiful landscape.

Do you want to make your yard more private? You should think about using bamboo plants. Bamboo plants will grow much quicker than any tree or shrubs and will provide you with the privacy you need. Besides, they are easy to maintain and will make your yard look more exotic.

While you might not be able to afford to hire a landscape architect or design professional to develop your landscaping plans. It is well worth the money to pay for an hour-long consultation with one. Doing so can help you refine your ideas and prevent you from making costly mistakes.

If selling your house is a plan in your future, you must consider how to upgrade your landscaping to increase your home's curb appeal. A bright green lawn, a few stones, or some beautiful bushes are a lot more appealing to buyers than dry, lifeless glass and a bland yard.

When you are choosing tools for your landscape maintenance, keep it simple. Landscaping is an ongoing project. Consider an automatic sprinkler and the right size mower for the job. Mowing can be tedious when confronted with a large yard and an inadequate mower. However, if your yard is rather small, consider a simpler, hand-push mower that will also save money.

If you are going to use an automatic irrigation system, make sure it will properly water your entire yard. Do not waste any water, by placing sprinklers too close to a wall, or to your patio. You should also remember to turn your system off if rain properly irrigated your garden earlier.

Whether your lawn needs a major overhaul, it is just time to get it growing again in the spring, aeration is a great idea. The aerating process involves punching small holes through the turf to improve soil drainage. If you have a tiny lawn, you can handle aeration with manual tools. For bigger areas, mechanical aerators are available.

It could be resodding the dead parts of your grass, planting rosebushes or even, putting in a pool, because landscaping can be as small or as grand as you choose it to be. Whatever your budget, timeline or skill level, the ideas in this article can help you to create the yard that meets your wants and needs. Get your shovel and get to work!