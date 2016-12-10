Plants That Will Keep Bugs Out Of Your Yard

Don't be fooled by those who try to tell you that landscaping is too hard to do yourself. There are many things that the average home owner can do with the right guidance. This article will try to guide you through the things that you can do, this very weekend.

When investigating landscaping options for your property for the first time, consider what tasks you will need professionals to complete. Some specialized landscaping tasks require an arborist, landscape architect, or tree limber who can help you with specific landscaping tasks. Although this is more costly than doing it on your own, you have a better chance at a quality job.

Rather than doing too many landscaping jobs at the same time, it is wise to do one project at a time. If you take on too many projects, you are going to end up spending too much money all at once. Taking on one at a time means you can better afford each project.

If you plan to landscape your yard, be sure to do a good amount of research on the best types of plants for your area. Some grasses grown better in warmer regions, while others can survive a tough winter with ease. The same can be true for various bushes and trees.

Find alternative ways to get your materials. You can simply pick up stones on natural sites or bricks on demolition sites. Some cities give out free mulch or lumber. You should also talk with your neighbors and find out if they have any extra supplies they would sell you at a discounted price.

The best way to screw up a landscaping project is to not have a plan. Without a plan before hand, your landscaping project will look like a hodgepodge of mismatched plants and items. Use a simple piece of graph paper and draw out your new plan prior to buying anything for the yard.

When it comes to landscaping, the timing of your purchases can mean everything. Buying certain items during certain seasons can mean paying much less for those items. Make sure you are paying attention to sales, but at the same time, you must also make sure you are sticking with your plan as well.

A mower that chops clippings into tiny pieces is a great way to add nutrients back to your lawn. The small clippings decompose and supply nutrients without having to buy and apply fertilizer.

Before you plant a single flower or shrub, make sure you understand the water and temperature requirements for your new plants. You may not want to plant items that need lots of water, since your local government might have restricted water use due to shortages. You will also be less frustrated if you choose plants that easily grow in your area's temperatures.

When planning a landscaping project for your house, keep an open mind and look beyond the places that you normally would consider. You may be surprised to find what good sales, variety of items you might find at places such as arboretums, and local botanical gardens. Check with your city to see if mulch, fill, or stone is offered. You should even check with your neighbors to see what resources they may have to share.

Do it yourself landscapers would be wise to scatter annual plants throughout their design rather than solely using perennials. Perennials only bloom for short periods of time throughout the year, while annuals will bloom all season allowing your landscape to look more complete, and attractive a majority of the time.

Measure the amount of sunlight that your home and yard receive prior to choosing any plants for landscaping. If you don't, you may find that the plant that you were relying heavily on, will not survive the amount of direct sunlight you receive. You'll want to match plants to the lighting that you receive around your home, to make sure your landscaping stays green for a long time.

Although it may seem counter-intuitive, the cheapest materials may actually end up costing you more. For instance, items with a solid return policy are worth a little extra money. Do your research before you settle on something. Spending a little now could save you lots down the road.

If you are adding archways, or pergolas to your yard, make sure that they are tall enough. A good average height is 8 feet. If you make an archway too short, people will not be able to walk underneath it and enjoy it. If you make it too tall, it can look overwhelming, and out of place.

Don't be scared off by cheap prices! While splurging can sometimes be worthwhile, at other times, the cheapest materials are just as good as the pricey ones. Before paying extra, consider what you'll be getting for your money, and if it's worth the extra cost. It doesn't always take a lot of money to get quality goods.

This article has prepared you for a great yard. You've done a good job. You will be able to enjoy yourself without spending too much. Now you need to go forth and sculpt your yard according to your dreams, but don't forget that doing so requires hard work.