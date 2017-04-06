Grow Organic Produce For Your Family With These Tips

Having your own garden can be a relaxing and enjoyable way to improve the appearance of your yard and give pleasure to all who view it. You can follow these suggestions to help you on your way to creating a beautiful garden. You will be sure to enjoy the time spent admiring your garden.

If you are planting vegetables, choose varieties that don't require processing in order to keep. For example, sweet potatoes and onions will keep for months as long as they are kept cool and dry, without any additional work on your part. This reduces the amount of time you have to spend after harvesting.

A great tip to having a fantastic garden is to be realistic. When shopping the glossy packages of seeds are very appealing, yet many of them only grow in specific climates. Be realistic to what grows in the area and do not plant items that do not grow well. It is so disappointing to plant a garden and have almost no fruits and vegetables come from it.

Read the packages your seeds came in! Every seed is different. Some can be planted year round while others can only be planted at certain times. Some seeds need ten hours or more of sun a day, and others need much less. Before you impulse buy a seed package based off of the picture, take the time to know what you are getting into.

Use compost that is homemade and free. Making a habit of using leaves, pulled plants and other organic bits, will create a rich and nutritious compost for the garden that is free and organic. Additionally, if an enclosed composter is utilized, kitchen scraps and garbage can be thrown in a mix for an excellent compost that is free also.

If you want a patch of green in your garden, consider planting a ground cover instead of a lawn. Lawns require a lot of water and maintenance. On the other hand, a ground cover usually uses less water, and certain varieties discourage weeds from growing. Many varieties of ground cover have the green color comparable to a lawn. You can save time and money with a ground cover.

When mowing your lawn do not cut it as short as possible. Keeping grass with a little more height makes it healthier. This allows the roots to grow more deeply and makes the blades of grass more resistant to becoming dry and discolored. The shorter the grass is, the shorter the roots are, which leads to a dry lawn.

In areas that are very dry, you should plant drought resistant plants. These hardy plants will survive, and thrive, on very little water, and in hot conditions. Many varieties have blooms as beautiful as any high maintenance types of plants. You can even get low-water edible plants for your garden.

Bulbs produce beautiful flowers in your garden year after year. To achieve the most blooms, plant your bulbs as soon as temperatures in your area begin to cool in the fall. This is usually August in zones 1 to 4 and September in zones 4 to 7. Those in southern climates will have to chill their bulbs before planting.

Create a series of garden 'rooms'. The days of a square lawn with a surrounding border are long gone. A garden can offer so much more, by creating different areas to explore. A patio area is simply an extension of your indoor living space. Add an arbor at the end of the patio, leading to another outdoor room. This can be a play area for children, or a small vegetable or herb garden. Create seating areas under a tree or nestled in between shrubs. Add an element of surprise, such as a unique sculpture or piece of large pottery. Let your garden reflect your personality!

Add vines to your landscape. You can get a wide range of plants that are vines. Some ornamental, and some fruit or vegetable varieties. Vines can grow up most fences or structures. Use them to create more interesting landscapes in your yard. Have them grow up an awning, and create shade for you.

To bring birds to your garden, add plants that will naturally attract them. One of the best plants for attracting birds are sunflowers. Birds are naturally drawn to their height and scent. Birds also love small trees like Japanese maples and dogwood trees, as well as most kinds of shrubs or vines.

Bring more value to your property. Landscaping provides some of the best home improvement returns. When you invest into plants they can do a lot to your home, they can raise the resale value of your home by 20% and possibly more. For landscaping your yard, pick out plant species that fit your climate and require little watering.

If you need to protect your plants in your organic garden from frost either early in the season or at the end of the season, here's a great frugal way to cover them. Milk jugs, soda bottles and other plastic containers you can find around the house are perfect to protect your precious plants from the harsh frost.

Don't be alarmed at the amount of organic fertilizer you may need to use. Organic fertilizers contain a lower percentage of nutrients per unit weight than their synthetic counterparts. Because of this, it will probably be necessary to apply more volume of organic fertilizer than is typical for synthetic fertilizers.

Be sure to research what kind of plants you have in your organic garden and what types of plants you plan on adding. There are some types of flowers such as poinsettias, sweet peas, amaryllises, irises, and oleanders that are incredibly poisonous. Use caution when planting something in your garden.

If you are an experienced gardener, but tend to use only your same trusted tools, you may be surprised to find some new innovations that you will soon, not be able to live without. Seasoned gardeners will be unable to deny the attraction of some of these latest gadgets.