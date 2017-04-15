Landscaping Tips Everybody Should Understand

When people think that they don't need to landscape their home they often overlook things that could actually improve the quality of their home. Even if you feel like the landscape of your home is just fine, you still might want to take a look at this article. You can learn a thing or two that you can apply towards your home.

When planning a landscaping project for your home, be sure that you try to completely estimate all of the costs involved. This is critical. Not only do you want to make sure that you are not stuck on a project that you cannot finish, but you also will be able to plan out what materials you need before going to the store.

You do not have to hire a professional to design your landscape for you, but it might be worth your time and money to quickly meet with an architect. You will get a better idea of how much your project will cost and perhaps avoid mistakes that would end up costing you money.

Always use odd numbers of plant groupings. It is more pleasing to the eye and more natural looking to see groups of 3, 5 or 7 plants than groups of 2, 4 or 6. Aim for plantings that are more triangle-shaped than square-shaped, and your landscaping will have more eye appeal.

If you plan to incorporate flowers into your landscaping plans, you might want to consider layering them. If you plant them so that the tallest are in the back, and the smallest in the front you allow for all flowers to be easily visible from the primary view. If you face the largest to the north, you are also allowing for optimal growth.

Try talking to a pro before you start working on your landscape. You might not need a landscape designer or architect to draft your whole project, but for under $100, a consultation that lasts about an hour can be well worth the money if it prevents you from making costly mistakes later on.

Utilize different forms and textures in your landscaping plan. This is a great way to diversify your landscaping by using distinctive branching patterns and foliage. From trees to bushes, or perennials to annuals, using a variety of different forms and textures in the plants you choose will add interest and uniqueness to your landscaping design.

A great way to really make your landscaping stand out is to use flowering trees. This can really add some vibrancy to your landscape as it can add lots of different colors. Consider using these items as a border to your entire landscaping design. When the trees blossom, it will really look great.

When selecting trees for your landscaping project, look for those with rough, glossy or peeling bark. Birch, crepe myrtle, paperbark maple and Japanese cherry trees all have interesting bark that can add texture and visual appeal to your landscape design. Choose trees with bark colors that complement other aspects of your landscape, such as stones or flowers.

Utilize the Internet and mail-order catalogs in order to buy what you need for your landscaping project. Both of these sources are more likely to have rare plants and other products that area stores don't carry. You may also find a good deal, but be careful to pay attention to shipping costs before you purchase.

When choosing plants and shrubs for your landscape project, the climate should be taken into account. Certain plants and flowers may hold a lot of appeal for you, but if your area does not provide the optimum conditions, you may be disappointed by the results! You need to consider rain amounts, wind strength and sunlight before choosing your plants.

If you live in an arid region with minimal rainfall, consider xeriscaping as an alternative to traditional landscaping. Xeriscaping relies on hardy desert plants for color and interest and replaces water-hungry grass lawns with attractive rock beds. A well-designed xeriscape can not only add visual distinction to your home, it can also save you a great deal on your water bill.

Do not try to tackle landscaping your whole property all at once. It is fine to have an overall dream plan of what you eventually want your yard to look like. However, it can be overwhelming financially and psychologically to try to take it on all at once. Instead, break the job up into stages, and work on one piece at a time.

Consult with a professional landscape designer when you are developing your plan. It is well worth the price in order to avoid wasting money and time in the future. Just a simple consultation should be plenty to get you headed in the right direction.

If you want to have a garden but have a difficult time bending down to care for one, consider creating or investing in a raised flower bed. Raised flower beds make it easier to tend to your garden. They also work really well in small spaces and add vertical dimension to your garden.

You may need to learn how to run plumbing to your yard, build a bridge or plant an azalea, but the more you learn, the better your landscaping job will turn out. This article is a great start, so use what you've read here and keep researching so that you can create a yard you can be proud of.