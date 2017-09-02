Helpful Tips On Landscaping Your Yard

If you always dreamed of having a home with a beautiful backyard or a nice balance of trees and gardens in front, you don't have to hire a professional. Read on for some tips about how to begin home landscaping. You can create the exact look for your yard that you want with just a little bit of knowledge.

Before you buy anything, take the time to draw a detailed sketch of your garden. You should know exactly where things go in addition to which order you will proceed to create your landscape. Give yourself a few weeks to review your sketches and make a few changes, if you need to.

Landscaping an entire yard or property at one time is hard. It's better to divide and conquer one area at a time. Dividing the project into phases also helps you edit your design as you go along. You can make changes to your landscape whenever needed if you use this type of plan.

Find alternative ways to get your materials. You can simply pick up stones on natural sites or bricks on demolition sites. Some cities give out free mulch or lumber. You should also talk with your neighbors and find out if they have any extra supplies they would sell you at a discounted price.

A great way to determine which plants you want to include in your landscaping is to visit a gardening center. This will allow you to view a variety of plant life so that you can determine which plants best fit your style. Visit your local gardening center to help you make your landscaping as beautiful as possible.

Learn how to properly layer your beds. You should have a first row with your tallest plants and keep your shortest plants for your last row. The tallest plants should be facing North to protect the smaller ones from cold winds. Make sure all your beds are organized in the same fashion.

When selecting trees for your landscaping project, look for those with rough, glossy or peeling bark. Birch, crepe myrtle, paperbark maple and Japanese cherry trees all have interesting bark that can add texture and visual appeal to your landscape design. Choose trees with bark colors that complement other aspects of your landscape, such as stones or flowers.

Before purchasing or planting a given plant, ensure that you know its expected height and its growth rate. You may decide not to bother with that cute little shrub if you find out how quickly it can become an overgrown monster. Fast-growing plants may require more pruning and maintenance than you bargained for, so do your homework before you shop.

Before beginning a landscaping project, go to a home improvement or gardening store first to ensure you have the right equipment. Home Depot and other popular big box retailers not only carry everything you need, but also have knowledgeable staff who can provide advice and recommendations to help you on your next project.

Use walls and fences in your design. Select a nice fence that will go well with your design and paint it with a harmonious color. You can use walls to suspend plants or even to paint scenes of your creation. Your design will look more finished if you use your walls and fences.

If you live in an arid region with minimal rainfall, consider xeriscaping as an alternative to traditional landscaping. Xeriscaping relies on hardy desert plants for color and interest and replaces water-hungry grass lawns with attractive rock beds. A well-designed xeriscape can not only add visual distinction to your home, it can also save you a great deal on your water bill.

Make sure you do real research on the plants you are considering for your landscaping. Look into what requirements each plant has for optimal growth. Furthermore, be sure to understand the amount of attention each type of plant needs, and match plants to fit your lifestyle. A great place to start this research is your local garden center.

Buy lumber for outdoor projects during the winter months. It is going to be cheaper than during the spring and summer months. You may also be able to find some really great deals on trees, soil, shrubs and other things by purchasing them off season while demand is low as well.

A great way to add continuity to your landscape design is to use evergreens. These plants are green year round and will leave your landscape looking seamless and beautiful throughout the entire year. They will also offset the blandness of any plants that are not in season at any given time.

Choose plants according to the particular environmental requirements. This will vary on both a macro and a micro scale, not just by large geographic region but also by small niches within one landscaping plan. Most yards will have areas that are shadier or wetter than other areas of the yard. Take advantage of those particular environmental parameters by choosing the plants that are best suited for this micro niche.

As you can see, the ideas here are not that complicated. Many of them, you may be able to do yourself, in a weekend or so. Others may require more time or even, the experience of a professional. In the end, all of these tips will make a huge difference in the appeal of your home.